Rs 2.27 lakh crore annual Budget for Gujarat

Patel presented the budget for the ninth time as the Finance Minister, on the second day of the Assembly session.

Gandhinagar, March 3 (IANS) Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, who also holds the Finance portfolio, on Wednesday presented the state's annual budget for the financial year 2021-22 running to Rs 2,27,029 crore with an overall surplus of Rs 588 crore.

The budget has estimated revenue receipts of Rs 1,67,969 crore, with a revenue expenditure of Rs 1,66,760 crore for the year 2021-22.

The finance minister estimated capital receipts at Rs 50,751 crore and capital expenditure including loans and advances at Rs 56,571 crore.

Under the budget provisions, the finance minister allocated Rs 7,232 crore for the Agriculture and farmers welfare department, Rs 5,494 crore for Water Resources, Rs 32,719 crore for the Education department and Rs 11,323 crore for the health department.

The state government will be introducing a new scheme to provide pre-primary education under the New Education Policy 2020.

Also, Rs 3,974 crore has been allocated for Water Supply and Rs 4,353 crore to the Social Justice and Empowerment department, where the government has raised the subsidy given under the 'kunvarbai mameru scheme' from Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000.

The state government has allocated Rs 13,493 crore, the maximum allocation, to the Urban Development Department, Rs 13,034 crore to the Energy and Petrochemical department, Rs 11,185 crore has been allocated to the Roads and Buildings department, Rs 6,599 crore to the Industries and Mining department, Rs 2,656 crores for the Tribal development department, Rs 8,796 crore for the Panchayats and Rural Development Department, Rs 1,502 crore to the Labour and Employment department.

The Finance Minister informed that Rs 7,960 crores was allocated for the law and order situation maintained by the Home department, Rs 1,814 crore for the Forest department, Rs 1,224 crore for the Food and Civil supplies department, Rs 1,478 crore to the Ports and Transportation department, Rs 9,102 crore to the Climate Change department.

Later in the day, the state government will move three bills in the assembly, including the Gujarat Fiscal Responsibility (amendment) bill, Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University (amendment) bill and Gujarat Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures (amendment) bill.

--IANS

amc/pgh/bg