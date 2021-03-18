  1. Sify.com
  4. Rs 3.21 crores of unaccounted cash seized in Tamil Nadu's Srivilliputhur constituency

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Thu, Mar 18th, 2021, 05:55:44hrs
Representative image

Srivilliputhur (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 18 (ANI): Election Commission Flying Squad seized Rs 3.21 crores of unaccounted cash in Srivilliputhur Assembly constituency on Wednesday, as per Srivilliputhur Returning Officer.

In the 2016 assembly elections, the AIADMK had won 134 seats, DMK bagged 80 seats and Congress had managed to secure only eight seats. The BJP drew a blank.
Elections to the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

