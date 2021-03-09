'Rs 3.5K cr outlay for development of fishing harbour and landing centres'

The duration kept for the work is till year 2025, Giriraj Singh, Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, informed the Parliament on Tuesday.

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) The Centre has set an outlay of Rs 3,490 crore for the development of fishing harbours and fish landing centres.

"The Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) envisages substantial investments to the tune of Rs 3490 crore for development of fishing harbours and fish landing centres during the period of five years from 2020-21 to 2024-25," the Minister responded to a query.

The query was raised by Singha¿s own party members. Dr Jyanta Kumar Roy, Member of parliament (MP) from Jalpaiguri, West Bengal and Vinod Kumar Sonkar, MP from Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh.

The answer to the queries posed further noted that in the budget 2021-22, development of 5 Major Fishing Harbours namely Kochi, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, Paradip, and Petuaghat has been announced as hubs of economic activities.

"Besides, development of inland fishing harbours and fish-landing centres along the banks of rivers and waterways has also been announced in the budget," the answer tated.

The Minister also informed the parliament that under the Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund(FIDF), concessional finance is provided to the state governments/UTs to undertake development of fishing harbours and fish landing centres.

"Till date, 14 fishing harbour projects worth of Rs 3451.32 crore have been approved under FIDF," he added.

--IANS

asr/sdr/