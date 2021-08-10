Rs 4,077 Cr deep ocean mission for exploration: Govt in RS

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) The Centre has approved the Deep Ocean Mission (DOM) to be implemented by the Ministry of Earth Sciences at a total budget of Rs 4,077 crore for five years during the period 2021-2026, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

"Even private institutions will be included for development of technologies for this mission to explore the possibilities of mining, biodiversity, energy, fresh water, etc. in deep ocean and to support the 'blue economy'," Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology and Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences Dr Jitendra Singh said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.