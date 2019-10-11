Rs 452 cr transferred in bank accounts of 11.5 lakh farmers of Jharkhand: Das

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Friday announced that Rs 452 crore have been transferred in the bank accounts of 11.5 lakh farmers of the state.

Das in a tweet said, "On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan, who voiced and struggle against the Congress misrule, we pay homage to him."



"On this auspicious occasion, Rs 452 Crore have been transferred in the bank accounts of 11.5 lakh farmers of the state. The farmers are now getting what is their own without corruption and middlemen," he added. (ANI)

