Rs 50 lakh in demonetised currency seized in Guj in two yrs

Gandhinagar, March 18 (IANS) Even four years since demonetisation, scrapped currency notes are still turning up in Gujarat with old notes with a face value of nearly Rs 50 lakh being seized by the state police in 2019 and 2020, the Assembly was told on Wednesday.

Replying to a question as to how many currency notes of demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency were seized in these two years, how many persons arrested in this connection, and how many remained to be apprehended, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that a total of 9,753 notes of Rs 500 denomination and 85 notes of Rs 1,000 denomination were confiscated by the police.