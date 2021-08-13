Rs 500 crore climate change mission to be launched in TN

Presenting the budget for 2021-22 in the Assembly, Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said: "This government will launch the Tamil Nadu Climate Change Mission under the Honourable Chief Minister to focus on climate change adaptation and mitigation activities with a total outlay of Rs 500 crore."

Chennai, Aug 13 (IANS) In order to combat and mitigate the impact of climate change in the coastal state of Tamil Nadu, the government said that it will launch a climate change mission under Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

He also said the state government will launch the Green Tamil Nadu Mission to increase the total area under the forest and tree cover to 33 per cent of the land area of the state.

A massive tree plantation programme of indigenous and diverse species, in co-ordination with multiple departments, public and private institutions will be taken up with people's participation over 10 years.

According to Rajan, to protect the coast line and to reduce pollution in coastal stretches action plans will be prepared and implemented.

Over the next five years, 10 beaches will be upgraded with the active support of local bodies to achieve the prestigious Blue Flag Certification which mandates higher standards of quality, safety, environmental education and information, and safety services.

The government will launch the 'Tamil Nadu Wetlands Mission' with the objective of ecological restoration of wetlands in the state.

The mission will identify and map 100 wetlands in 5 years and restore the ecological balance with focus on livelihood options at a cost of Rs 150 crore.

These apart, a Green Fund will be created based on the levy of the green seignorage cess to ensure that abandoned quarry sites are appropriately secured and restored.

A Fossil Geological Park will be developed in Ariyalur and Perambalur districts at a cost of Rs 10 crore where indigenous fossils which are six crore years old are found, Rajan said.

