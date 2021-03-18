Rs 5L for families of Andhra scribes who succumb to Covid

Amaravati, March 18 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh government will dole out a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the family members of accredited journalists who passed away due to Coronavirus.

"After careful examination of the matter, the government hereby accords sanction of financial assistance of an amount of Rs 5 lakh to the dependents of deceased accredited journalists due to Covid," said Principal Secretary V Usharani late on Wednesday.