Rs 6,552.61 crore given to MSME Ministry in 2018-19: Gadkari

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): The Central government has allocated Rs 6,552.61 crore in the financial year 2018-19 to MSME Ministry, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Monday.

In a written reply, MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), which is a credit-linked subsidy programme aimed at generating self-employment opportunities through establishment of micro-enterprises in the non-farm sector by helping traditional artisans and unemployed youth, was increased from Rs 1072.90 crore (actual expenditure) in 2017-18 to Rs 2,118.80 crore in 2018-19.



"Ministry of MSMEs implements various schemes for benefit of MSMEs in all parts of India. These include Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), Micro and Small Enterprises- Cluster Development Programme (MSE-CDP), Scheme for Promotion of MSMEs in North Eastern Region and Sikkim, Tool Rooms and Technology Centers, Mission Solar Charkha (MSC), Scheme of Fund for Regeneration of Traditional Industries (SFURTI), Procurement and Marketing Support Scheme, Entrepreneurship Skill Development Programme (ESDP), Credit Guarantee Scheme for Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) and Credit Linked Capital Subsidy and Technology Upgradation Scheme (CLCS-TUS)", the reply by government stated.

During the financial year 2018-19, as many as 73,427 projects have been supported under the PMEGP and 17 Common Facility Centres and 11 Infrastructure Development Projects have been completed under Cluster Development Programme.

It also stated that 1, 26,902 MSEs have been benefitted under Public Procurement Policy. (ANI)

