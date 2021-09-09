Rs 65 cr loan default: Lookout notices for Narayan Rane's wife, son

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) In another embarrassment for Union MSME Minister Narayan Rane, the Pune police's Crime Branch has issued a 'Lookout Circular' against his wife and legislator son in alleged loan default cases of over Rs 65 crore

Confirming to IANS that the lookout notices have been taken out on September 3, Deputy Commissioner of Police Shrinivas Ghadge, however, flatly declined further comment in the matter.