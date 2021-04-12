Rs 83 lakh in fines collected from Covid violators in B'luru

"We have fined 32,330 people for not wearing mask and 1,284 people for violating social distancing across the city from April 1-11," police said in a statement here.

Bengaluru, April 12 (IANS) Over Rs 83-lakh were collected as fines from 33,614 violators of Covid norms like not wearing a face mask and for not maintaining social distancing across this tech city in the first 11 days of April, police said on Monday.

Of the total fines collected, Rs 80,29,725 was for not wearing mask and Rs 32,00,161 for not maintaining physical distancing in public places.

According to the state health bulletin, 6,387 new cases were reported from the city on Sunday, taking its Covid tally to 4,81,982, including 56,545 active cases.

As epi-centre of the pandemic, the city accounted for over 50 per cent of the 9,579 positive cases registered across Karnataka on Sunday, taking the state's Covid tally to 10,74,869, including 75,985 active cases.

Of the 52 deaths occurred across the state during the day, 40 of them were from Bengaluru, taking the city's toll to 4,855 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March 2020.

Police also closed 25 establishments across the city for violating Covid-induced guidelines from April 1-11.

"The establishments include five hotels, three shops, one saloon and one juice centre," the statement added.

--IANS

fb/rt