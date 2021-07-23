RS adjourned after suspended MP refuses to leave

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) As suspended MP Santanu Sen refused to withdraw from the House, the Deputy Chairman adjourned the Rajya Sabha till 2.30 p.m.

Earlier, the House was adjourned till 12 and then till 12.30 p.m.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh appealed to the member to withdraw from the House, Sen did not heed to the advice and as per rule no Business can be conducted if the suspended member remains in the House.