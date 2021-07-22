RS adjourned for day amid Oppn protest over raids, snooping

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) The proceedings of the Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day on Thursday as opposition members demanded suspension of the Business to discuss Pegasus project, farmers protests and raids on media houses.

When the house assembled at 2 p.m. after two brief adjournments, opposition members did not allow the IT Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw to make statement in the House on Pegasus Project issue. The chair asked him to lay the statement and that he did, after which Deputy Chairman Harivansh adjourned the House for Friday.