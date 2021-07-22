RS adjourned for day amid Oppn protest over raids, snooping

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) The proceedings of the Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day on Thursday as opposition members demanded suspension of the Business to discuss Pegasus project, farmers protests and raids on media houses.
When the house assembled at 2 p.m. after two brief adjournments, opposition members did not allow the IT Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw to make statement in the House on Pegasus Project issue. The chair asked him to lay the statement and that he did, after which Deputy Chairman Harivansh adjourned the House for Friday.
In the morning soon after the Rajya Sabha assembled, Congress MP Digvijaya Singh wanted to raise the issue of Pegasus Project and raids on media houses but the Chair disallowed it and after that the opposition MPs stood from their seats and demanded these issues to be taken up first for discussion in the House than government business.
The opposition on Thursday gave privilege motion notice against Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar for "misleading Parliament by giving false information" that there were no deaths due to shortage of Oxygen during the second wave of the Covid pandemic.
--IANS
miz/skp/