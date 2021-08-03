RS adjourned for the day after passing IBC amendment bill

The House saw brief discussion even as the opposition boycotted the proceedngs. The Finance Minister said that she wanted a debate as it is a very important bill.

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) The upper house of the parliament was adjourned for the day on Tuesday after passing Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Nirmala Sitharaman slammed the opposition for blocking BJD's Amar Patnaik during the debate.

Earlier, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned twice till 12 noon and then till 2 p.m. The opposition MPs had given suspension notice which was not allowed by the chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu.

Congress MP from Assam, Ripun Bora had given suspension notice under rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the discord between Assam and Mizoram.

Another Congress MP Shakti Singh Gohil had given notice in the alleged rape and murder of a 9-year-old girl in Delhi.

CPI MP Binoy Vishwam had also given notice to push for discussion on the Pegasus project which is the cause of stalemate in the upper house apart from rise in fuel price and farm laws.

Earlier, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Minister of Minority Affairs and Deputy leader of the Rajya Sabha, raising point of order under Rule 238, said that comments made by Trinamool MP about 'papri chaat' are baseless. Later he said, "After hijacking proceedings of the House with uproar over baseless, fabricated issues, the TMC MP has now insulted Parliament and its members by comparing Parliamentary proceedings with making 'papri chaat'".

The Trinamool MP Derek O'Brien in a tweet had said, "In the first 10 days, Modi-Shah rushed through and passed 12 Bills at an average time of under seven minutes per Bill, passing legislation or making papri chaat!"

The TMC MP was referring to the passage of bills in the parliament without debate and discussion.

The impasse between the government and the opposition continued even on Tuesday as the monsoon session entered third week since the commencement.

The flashpoint is the Pegasus project snooping controversy on which the opposition demands discussion but the government says that after IT Minister's statement only clarification can be sought. The opposition also wants discussion on farm laws and fuel hike.

