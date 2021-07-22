RS adjourned second time till 2 pm after oppn protest (LD)

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) The proceedings of the Rajya Sabha were adjourned second time on Thursday till 2 p.m. after the opposition members demanded suspension of the Business to discuss Pegasus project, farmers protests and raids on media houses.

Soon after the Rajya Sabha assembled, Congress MP Digvijaya Singh wanted to raise the issue of Pegasus Project but the Chair disallowed it and after that the opposition MPs stood from their seats and demanded these issues to be taken up first for discussion in the House than government business.