RS adjourned sine die, records 100% productivity this session

New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) The last day of the historic 250th session of the Rajya Sabha witnessed interruptions and uproar forcing the Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu to adjourn the House twice, but it recorded nearly 100 per cent productivity during this session.

Before adjourning the Upper House sine die, the Chairman said that the House had reported 100 per cent productivity for two successive sessions.

"This is perhaps for the first time that this House recorded 100 per cent productivity for two successive sessions," Naidu said.

"I tend to believe that this new normal will continue in times to come," he added. While the House had clocked a productivity of 104 per cent in the last session, this time the score has been 100 per cent. The winter session of the Rajya Sabha coincided with the 70th anniversary of adopting the Constitution. As many as 15 bills were passed during the winter session with the key Legislations being Citizenship Amendment Bill, National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill 2019 and Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Bill, 2019. The Rajya Sabha also passed the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-sixth Amendment) Bill, 2019 which extends reservation in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies for the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and the Scheduled Tribes (STs) for another 10 years. "You passed a record of four Bills yesterday with adequate discussion by sitting about three hours beyond the schedule. This shows if you intend you can do it and you have done it also," the Chairman said in his concluding remarks addressing the members. nk/dpb