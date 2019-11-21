RS adjourned till 12 PM on electoral bonds, disinvestment

New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) With members insisting on taking up issues of RBI reservation on electoral bonds, Supreme Court order on eviction of forest dwellers and concerns on disinvestment, Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday adjourned the House till 12 noon.

The Chairman said that the issues do not warrant suspension of other businesses and take up these issues on priority.

He wanted the Zero Hour to continue but members from opposition parties pressed for first admitting their notices.

With members refusing to budge, Naidu adjourned the House. Congress leaders Mohd. Ali Khan and B.K. Hariprasad had given the notice on RBI reservations pertaining to electoral bonds. Some other members had given notice on Supreme Court order in case of eviction of forest dwellers and the government's decision on disinvestment of public sector enterprises (PSEs). nk/kr