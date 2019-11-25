RS adjourned till 2 pm, opposition remains combative

New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) Refusing to budge on the oppositions' demand to suspend House business and discuss Maharashtra political crisis, Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu on Monday adjourned proceedings till 2 p.m.

Besides Congress MPs, leaders of the DMK and CPI also gave notice under rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha for suspension of business hours claiming the political events unfolding in Maharashtra as undemocratic.

In his notice to the Rajya Sabha Chairman, the Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Binoy Viswam said that the developments in Maharashtra have brought shame to the country's democratic system.

"The midnight plot aimed to murder the people's desire for a democratically elected government under the veil of darkness is a matter of great concern. The office of Governor was once again used as a tool in installing a government that holds no legitimacy of the people," Viswam said. In an unexpected and sudden development on early Saturday morning, Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as Maharashtra Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar as Deputy Chief Minister by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. The rival political grouping consisting of the Shiv Sena, Congress and Sharad Pawar led-NCP have challenged the Governor's decision and approached the Supreme Court. nk/dpb