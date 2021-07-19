RS adjourned till 2 pm after Oppn ruckus

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) On day one of the Monsoon Session, the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha got disrupted with the Opposition creating ruckus over various issues, including fuel price rise, snooping issue and the chairman adjourned the House till 2 p.m.

The chairman did not allow the notices given by Congress MP K.C. Venugopal, RJD's Manoj Jha, Binoy Vishwam of the CPI and others.