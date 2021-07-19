RS adjourned till 2 pm after Oppn ruckus

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) On day one of the Monsoon Session, the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha got disrupted with the Opposition creating ruckus over various issues, including fuel price rise, snooping issue and the chairman adjourned the House till 2 p.m.
The chairman did not allow the notices given by Congress MP K.C. Venugopal, RJD's Manoj Jha, Binoy Vishwam of the CPI and others.
The parliamentarians from the Congress, Trinamool Congress were among other Opposition leaders who started sloganeering against the government as the Prime Minister started introducing his Cabinet.
"I thought that there would be enthusiasm in Parliament as so many women, Dalits, tribals have become Ministers. This time our colleagues from agricultural and rural backgrounds, OBC community, have been given berths in the Council of Ministers," the Prime Minister said while introducing his new Ministers in the Upper House.
--IANS
miz/dpb