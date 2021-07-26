RS adjourned till noon over snooping row

Chairman M. Venkiah Naidu said the notice by T. Siva, E. Kareem and Mallaikarjun Kharge was not allowed leading to a pandemonium in the house that forced the chair to adjourn it till 12 p.m.

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) The Rajya Sabha witnessed disruptions over the Pegasus snooping issue on Monday once again as the upper house met after the Chair disallowed a suspension notice moved by the opposition on the alleged surveillance scam.

Earlier the Floor Leaders of the opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha met at the chamber of Leader of Opposition in the House, Kharge, to devise a strategy on the Pegasus snooping issue.

Sources said the opposition is unhappy over not being allowed to raise the issue of snooping.

According to the government's stand as per rule, only after statement from the IT Minister can clarification be sought.

Among other scheduled Legislative Business in the House, Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani will move for leave to withdraw the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Amendment Bill, 2012 and The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2021, the Bill to amend the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

The Marine Aids to Navigation Bill, 2021 is to be moved for further consideration. Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is to move the Bill to provide for the development, maintenance and management of aids to navigation in India.

--IANS

miz/in