RS Chairman allows discussion on farm laws but stalemate continues

Not satisfied with the decision of the chair, the opposition MPs continued sloganeering. The chairman said, "The MPs who are in the well and holding placards are named and should leave the house." But the pandemonium continued and the House was adjourned till 2 p.m.

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday allowed discussion on farm laws, but not under the rules as demanded by the opposition.

The opposition MPs demanded a discussion on the Pegasus issue but the Chairman rejected the demand. The opposition has alleged that the government was undermining Parliament.

The Chairman said that following the decisions in the Business Advisory Committee meeting on Tuesday, the slot for debate on Bills has been allotted.

The government has lined up five Bills in the House on Wednesday.

The Bills for consideration and passing are: The Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021; The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021; Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021; The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India Amendment) Bill, 2021, The General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021.

Three Bills are related to the finance ministry which will be moved by Nirmala Sitharaman.

The RS bulletin states that the Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda will move a Bill for consideration -- to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 to modify the list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the State of Arunachal Pradesh, be taken into consideration.

While Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is to move -- the Bill further to amend the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India Act, 2008, as passed by the Lok Sabha.

--IANS

