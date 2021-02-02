RS Chairman rejects suspension notice by Oppn on farm laws

The Chairman said, "Dialogue is going on with the farmers and matter can be discussed during the motion of thanks of President tomorrow."

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) The Rajya Sabha Chairman on Tuesday rejected the suspension notice given by the Opposition on the farm laws, which in turn staged a walkout in protest.

The notices have been given by Manoj Jha of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Ghulam Nabi Azad of the Congress, T.Shiva of the DMK, Ashok Siddarth of the Bahujan Samaj Party, E. Kareem from CPI(M)

The opposition gave the notice under rule 267 of the Rajya Sabha rules.

Leader of opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "The matter is serious and farmers have been agitating for months, so matter should be discussed, same thing was said by BSP leader Satish Chandra Mishra."

The Opposition has demanded suspension of the Business and also repealing of farm laws. Earlier, as many as 18 opposition parties had boycotted the President's address on Friday.

The Opposition said the laws were passed amid a din and now should be repealed as demanded by the farmers.

Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad had said on Thursday, "The only issue for the boycott is the farm laws."

Earlier, a joint statement by the opposition parties had said, "India's farmers have been collectively fighting against the three farm laws, arbitrarily imposed by the BJP government that threatens the future of the Indian agriculture which sustains over 60 per cent of India's population and the livelihood of crores of farmers, sharecroppers and farm labour.

"Lakhs of farmers have been agitating at the gates of the National Capital of Delhi braving biting cold and heavy rain for the last 64 days for their rights and justice. Over 155 farmers have lost their lives. The government remains unmoved and has responded with water cannons, tear gas and lathi-charge," the statement further said.

However, during the all-party meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament, the Prime Minister had said that the government stands by the proposal given to the protesting farmers of suspending the three contentious farm laws for 18 months.

--IANS

miz/dpb