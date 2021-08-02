RS congratulates PV Sindhu for winning Olympic medal

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) The Rajya Sabha on Monday congratulated P.V. Sindhu for winning the bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics.

M. Venkaiah Naidu, Chairman of the House, said, "I congratulate P.V. Sindhu for winning the Bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics. With her spectacular performance, she has made history by becoming the first Indian woman to win two Olympics medals in a row in successive Olympics."