RS hails Neeraj Chopra, medal winners in Tokyo Olympics

Leading the House Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu, said, "Neeraj Chopra has made our nation proud with his Golden throw. The way he dominated the field right from the word go, never seen before, made our people rejoice as it was a statement of 'we too can do it'."

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) The Rajya Sabha on Monday congratulated Neeraj Chopra for winning the gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics.

He said, "The Olympics heralded resurgence, renaissance and national awakening in sports in our country by restoring the depleting confidence and self-esteem as it turned out to be best for our nation, not only in terms of highest ever number of medals, but also in terms of grit demonstrated as was evident in a few close finishes and many athletes entered into the quarter finals."

The House congratulated all the medal winning Olympians and also those who participated.

After a gap of 13 years, India tasted another "golden moment" when javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra broke the jinx and became the first Indian track and field athlete in history to win a gold medal.

