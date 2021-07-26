RS likely to see disruptions on Monday on Pegasus snooping issue

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) The Rajya Sabha may witness disruptions again on the Pegasus snooping issue and suspension of Trinamool MP Santanu Sen.
In the Legislative Business in the House, Smriti Irani will move for leave to withdraw the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Amendment Bill, 2012 and The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2021, the Bill to amend the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, as passed by
While the Marine Aids to Navigation Bill, 2021 is to be moved for further consideration. Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is to move the Bill to provide for the development, maintenance and management of aids to navigation in India; for training and certification of operator of aids to navigation, development of its historical, educational and cultural value; to ensure compliance with the obligation under the maritime treaties and international instruments to which India is a party and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration'.
