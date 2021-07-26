RS likely to see disruptions on Monday on Pegasus snooping issue

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) The Rajya Sabha may witness disruptions again on the Pegasus snooping issue and suspension of Trinamool MP Santanu Sen.

In the Legislative Business in the House, Smriti Irani will move for leave to withdraw the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Amendment Bill, 2012 and The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2021, the Bill to amend the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, as passed by