RS marshals to don white Navy-like uniform in summers

New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) Marshals of Rajya Sabha are likely to don white uniforms, resembling those of Navy officers, during Parliament sessions in the summer season.

As the 250th session of the Rajya Sabha began on Monday, the marshals appeared in deep blue winter uniform standing alongside Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu.

Many of the members of the House were surprised to see the marshals in new uniform abandoning the earlier attire which included a turban.

"It has happened perhaps for the first time. At least I don't remember such change," a House member said.

The new uniform looks more like those worn by military personnel. It includes a cap giving the look of a police or military officer. It could not be ascertained immediately that if the new uniform is for special occasions like the current landmark 250th session only or permanent. nk/kr