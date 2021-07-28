RS passes Juvenile Justice Amendment Bill amid Oppn sloganeering

New July 28 (IANS) The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2021, amid sloganeering by the opposition on the Pegasus issue.

The opposition also did not participate in the discussion on the floor of the House.

Speaking in favour of the Bill, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said, "This is a very important Bill as it relates to children."