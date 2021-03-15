RS passes National Institute of Food Technology Bill 2019

The Bill declares two food technology institutes at Kundli in Haryana and Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu as national institutes.

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) The Rajya Sabha on Monday passed the National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2019 moved by Agriculture & Food Processing Minister Narendra Singh Tomars.

Talking about the food processing industry in the country during a debate in the Upper House, Tomar said: "The food processing can give worldwide recognition to our produce and create huge employment."

Earlier members from across the parties unanimously suggested to bring farmers on board and establish such institutes in all the states.

The bill was pending in the Parliament from February 2019.

