RS proceedings washed out second day in a row

When the House resumed, Leader of opposition Mallikarjun Kharge wanted to make a statement but was not allowed. Deputy leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi intervened that the Minister concerned has already made a statement.

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) Rajya Sabha business was washed out second day in a row on Friday due to the opposition's insistence on probe in the Pegasus snooping issue.

Following pandemonium, the Chair adjourned the House for the day

Earlier, suspended MP Santanu Sen refused to withdraw from the House, the Deputy Chairman adjourned the Rajya Sabha till 2.30 p.m.

The House was first adjourned till 12 and then till 12.30 p.m.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh appealed to the member to withdraw from the House, Sen did not heed to the advice and as per rule no Business can be conducted if the suspended member remains in the House.

Trinamool MP Santanu Sen on Friday was suspended for the remaining part of the Monsoon Session a day after he snatched the papers from IT Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw in the Rajya Sabha.

Chairman of the House M. Venkaiah Naidu asked him to withdraw from the House and allow the House to function.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Minister V. Muraleedharan moved a suspension motion against Santanu Sen for the remaining part of the session.

While Trinamool's Sukhendu Shekhar Roy raised the point of order that it was not in the List of Business, the chair said he had allowed it.

--IANS

miz/dpb