RSP declares first list of candidates for Kerala polls

Thiruvananthapuram, March 1 (IANS) The Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), an ally of the Congress-led opposition in Kerala, on Monday became the first political outfit to come out with the first list of three candidates for the Assembly elections in the state scheduled to be held on April 6.

The first list includes some heavyweights in two former state ministers -- Babu Divakaran (2001-06) who will contest from Eravipuram, and Shibhu Baby John (2011-16) who will contest the Chavara seat. The party's losing candidate in the 2016 polls, Ullas Kovoor, will contest from Kunnathur, all in Kollam district.