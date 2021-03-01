RSP declares first list of candidates for Kerala polls

Thiruvananthapuram, March 1 (IANS) The Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), an ally of the Congress-led opposition in Kerala, on Monday became the first political outfit to come out with the first list of three candidates for the Assembly elections in the state scheduled to be held on April 6.
The first list includes some heavyweights in two former state ministers -- Babu Divakaran (2001-06) who will contest from Eravipuram, and Shibhu Baby John (2011-16) who will contest the Chavara seat. The party's losing candidate in the 2016 polls, Ullas Kovoor, will contest from Kunnathur, all in Kollam district.
In the 2016 Assembly polls, RSP had unsuccessfully contested five seats. Apart from Eravipuram, Chavara and Kunnathur, the party had fielded candiates from Kaipamangalam in Thrissur district and Attingal in Thiruvananthapuram district in 2016.
Divakaran and John are the sons of former RSP veterans T.K. Divakaran and Baby John, respectively, two colossal figures in Kerala's political scenario of the past, when the party was in the Left fold.
An RSP leader on condition of anonymity said the names for the other two constituencies would be finalised after further discussions.
--IANS
sg/arm