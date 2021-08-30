RSP expresses anguish at ally Congress' disarray in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 30 (IANS) With the Congress' Kerala unit in disarray over the selection of 14 new district party chiefs, the matter has been raised at the United Democratic Front level with constituent Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) saying that they want an answer on what happening in the opposition combine.

RSP state Secretary A.A. Azeez said it has been over 40 days since they have asked for a discussion on various issues but nothing has happened.

"We have given a letter about this. When things are not going in the way it should go, then we are well within our right to point it out and that's what we have done. We are not going to leave the UDF," a peeved Azeez said.

The RSP was an erstwhile ally of the Left and over the years, it suffered a few splits and at present, its only elected representative is its lone Lok Sabha member N.K. Premachandran.

In the 2016 and 2021 Assembly polls, the RSP failed to win a single seat.

Since Saturday after the 14 district Congress Presidents' list came out it has been a free for all between the topmost leaders who have all taken pot shots against one another and those include state party unit chief K.Sudhakaran, and Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan, who are now united, and pitted against them is the duo of Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala.

Meanwhile with the RSP expressing its ire, Congress veteran M.M. Hassan, who is also the UDF Convenor got in touch with the warring Congress leaders and have informed the RSP leaders that they are ready to talk, and it can be done before the meeting of the full UDF scheduled for next week.

The UDF, which met its Waterloo in the April 6 Assembly polls despite predictions of its victory as it was resoundingly trounced by the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front, has been unable to regroup after its mauling and with the uproar in the Congress, things do not augur well for it.

