RSS' All India Executive Council meeting to be held from Oct 28-30

The Sangh had held a meeting of the All India Pratinidhi Sabhain in March this year during which the strategy of the upcoming meet was discussed, Ambekar said.

The RSS's Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh, Sunil Ambekar told IANS that the meeting will also be attended by nearly 350 delegates from across the country.

According to Ambekar, the meeting in Dharwad will focus on several issues such as expanding the RSS base at the ground and providing training to the workers associated with the organisation.

This meeting of the Sangh is being considered as significant in terms of the preparations before the crucial 2022 Assembly elections in five states.

Sources have said that the current political situation of the country, especially in the poll-bound states, could be discussed and the outline of many future programmes might also be approved in terms of preparations.

