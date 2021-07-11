RSS appoints joint general secretary Arun Kumar as 'sampark adhikari' to coordinate with BJP

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, ideological parent of the Bharatiya Janata Party, has decided to appoint joint general secretary Arun Kumar as 'sampark adhikari' for coordinating between the Sangh and BJP.



This decision was taken at the Akhil Bharatiya Prant Pracharak Baithak that is being organised at Chitrakoot where RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and top Sangh functionaries are present.

The responsibility of coordinating between the Sangh and RSS was handled by joint general secretary Krishna Gopal. The post is crucial. This responsibility is given to a senior pracharak who can act as a bridge between RSS and BJP and ensures coordinated efforts of both.

Sources in the RSS said that more changes are likely to take place. Tomorrow, Sangathan mantris or general secretary (organisation) of various organisations will meet virtually.

Sources said that with Gopal no longer coordinating with BJP, appointing Kumar can turn a new leaf in relations between the BJP top brass and Sangh.

The meeting assumed significance as here top functionaries were given the task, keeping in mind the vision for the country for next few years.

It is only recently that Dattatreya Hosable was appointed sarkaryawah. The changes also reflect new team coming into being.

The decision to change the coordinator is expected to bring in more synergy between both the organisations. (ANI)

