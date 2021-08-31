RSS-backed Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh to protest against Centre over inflation on September 9

New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliated trade union, on Tuesday announced that it will hold a nationwide protest on September 9 against the Central government over inflation.



The trade union also said that it will protest against the Centre at all the district headquarters of the country on November 2 over the monetisation of 70 Public Sector Units (PSUs).

Speaking to reporters, BMS National General Secretary Vinay Kumar Sinha said, "Sinha said that due to the policies of the central and state governments, inflation is becoming uncontrolled and making people helpless to deal with it. The decisive people in power are making absurd decisions. Being a responsible labour organisation, it becomes the duty of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh to protest against the government by taking to the streets against their wrong policies."

"The decision taken by the Central government to monetise 70 PSUs is not acceptable to BMS as a policy. Monetising government institutions to raise funds is just like running a household by selling sugarcane," he said.

Sinha said that the government is taking decisions by relying on the advice of experts without looking into the ground reality.

"The government is taking decisions by relying on the advice of experts without looking into the ground reality, which the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh will not accept at all," said Sinha.

"In protest against all the economic failures of the central government, many organizations including BMS will protest at their district headquarters across the country on November 2. At the same time, there will be agitation against the government on 9 September in protest against the rising inflation in the country," added the BMS general secretary. (ANI)

