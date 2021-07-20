RSS-backed research body suggests measures for possible 3rd Covid wave

The report titled 'Covid-19 Third Wave and Beyond: Action Plan for Preparedness' was submitted to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and the Group of Ministers (GoM) for Covid. Nagpur-based RFRF is the academic research wing of RSS' Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal.

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) The Research for Resurgence Foundation (RFRF), an RSS-backed academic research organisation, has recommended mapping of industrial sector activities to protect the livelihoods of workers in the wake of a possible third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Director General of RFRF, Rajesh Biniwale, said, "Steps should be taken to ensure the livelihoods of the workers in the unorganised sectors during the possible third wave of the pandemic."

Biniwale said that the RFRF has also recommended that an awareness programme for reducing mass migration of labourers may be prepared by the local administrations along with the concerned industries.

"Mix of strategies of continued activity with Covid protocols and financial support may be adopted. The RFRF also suggested that the tax benefits should be extended to the industries so as to support the economy of the workers," Biniwale said.

Mukul Kanitakar, national organising secretary, Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal, said that recommendations on 11 different aspects such as health, vaccination, AYUSH integration, predictive modelling, economic issues, sustainability aspects and possible safety through disinfection devices have been included in the report.

Kanitakar stated that the report has been prepared by an independent think-tank.

"The report is being disseminated among the policy makers, academicians and other stakeholders for its possible effective implementation," he said.

For improving the response to health challenges, the report recommended early identification and notification of post-Covid health complications, updating epidemiology based on prevailing data on age, sex, socio-economic patterns etc.

"Integration of AYUSH with allopathy treatment must be done for improved immunity and post-Covid health management/recovery. Research activities to be supported on priority for medical equipment and devices by creating safe zones by deactivating the virus in ambient/surfaces, comfortable PPEs, safe handling of medical waste (such as used masks) generated in every household, creation of more laboratories for sequencing of RNA, rapid and alternative testing methods ect," the report recommended.

For the education sector, the report recommended that different strategies for online/offline classes for primary, secondary and higher education may be prepared.

"Use of mass communication media such as TV channels should be promoted for primary and secondary education. For higher education, guideline documents suggesting possibilities of online courses may be prepared by the UGC and the AICTE," the report recommended.

