RSS-BJP coordination meet assumes significance in poll-bound Uttarakhand

It is learnt that all the RSS affiliated organisations will also participate in the meeting to ensure better coordination and working with the BJP.

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) Ahead of next year's Assembly elections in Uttarakhand, a crucial coordination meeting of the RSS and the BJP is scheduled in Dehradun on July 28-29, sources said.

"All the RSS affiliated organisations, such as the ABVP, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Kisan Sangh and others, will participate in the coordination meeting with the BJP," a BJP leader from Uttarakhand said.

Ahead of next year's Assembly polls in the state, the meeting is being considered significant and is expected to be attended by top Sangh functionaries, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand BJP chief Madan Kaushik and few other senior leaders.

Leaders from the RSS affiliated organisations will also attend the meeting.

Sources said that BJP national General Secretary (Organisation), B.L. Santhosh, is likely to participate in the meeting as a representative of the party's central leadership.

"State unit in-charge and national General Secretary Dushyant Gautam might also join the coordination meeting with the RSS and its affiliated organisations," sources said.

The Uttarakhand BJP, however, is maintaining complete silence about the meeting.

When asked who all will be attending the meeting on behalf of the RSS, a senior Uttarakhand BJP functionary said that he did not have any information on this.

"Such meetings are held regularly. Due to the upcoming Assembly polls in the state, a lot of curiosity has been created among the media about the meeting. It's going to be a closed-door meeting for improving coordination within the organisation. The agenda of the meeting cannot be shared with others," he said.

Another leader said that the main agenda will be next year's Assembly polls and how to win the elections for the second consecutive term, which is not a practice in the state. Since the creation of the state, Uttarakhand has had a history of changing the government every five years.

A party leader pointed out that in every election, the RSS plays a crucial role for the BJP's preparations and this time is no different.

"A strategy for reaching out to the people with the works of the Narendra Modi-led government and the state government will be drawn. The RSS may also intervene to end the factionalism in the BJP's state unit," another party leader said.

--IANS

ssb/arm