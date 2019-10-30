RSS cancels all Nov events ahead of Ayodhya verdict

Lucknow, Oct 30 (IANS) In view of the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ram Janmabhumi-Babri Masjid title dispute case on November 17, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has cancelled all its programmes lined up for the month of November and has asked its workers to cancel their touring schedules as well.

Sources in the RSS said that the organisation is being very cautious with regards to the Ayodhya case. They said "after the verdict, in case something happens, then the blame should not be pinned on them".

Keeping in view the apex court's pending decision the Sangh also called off a major meeting, scheduled from October 31 to November 4 in Haridwar, where the top brass of its affiliates were to congregating. It was a crucial meet that happens every five years and was to be headed by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, and attended by Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi, Dattatreya Hosabale and many other top rung leaders. Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party were also to participate in the Haridwar meeting, in which issues like coordination between the party and government, and others were to be deliberated upon. In fact reports suggested that major plans for building of the temple or even announcment od dates for the same was expected at the meet. The RSS has also cancelled some other programmes which were scheduled in November, including the "Ekal Kumbh' in Lucknow on November 17 and the Durga Vahini camp in Ayodhya on November 4. For this very reason, the "Pracharaks" have been instructed to remain in their respective centres, and to move only after being instructed from the top. Sources though said the movement gag would not apply to the top brass. hindi-dpb/in