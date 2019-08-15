RSS celebrates I-Day, hails abrogation of Article 370

"This was possible because the entire society showed determination, made a resolution," Bhagwat said.

Hoisting the national flag at the 'Hedgewar Smruti Mandir', the RSS Chief said that the Independence Day is the day to remember the sacrifice of those who fought for the freedom of the country.

Eminent Pediatrician Viraj Shingade presided over the function which saw the participation of thousands of RSS workers who saluted the national flag and sang national songs.

Earlier, the RSS General Secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi hoisted the Tricolour at the RSS headquarters, located in the Mahal area of the city, to mark the Independence Day.

He said that country is moving ahead to realise the dreams of the great men, and the aspirations of the common masses would get fulfilled with India scaling new heights in the world community.