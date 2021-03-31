RSS chief Bhagwat to launch Sanskar Bharti art and culture campus

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) On April 2, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat will inaugurate the Sanskar Bharati Kala Sankul (campus) to be located at 33, Deendayal Upadhyay Marg.

The Sanskar Bharati 'Kala Sankul' is an eclectic art and culture complex, which will bring together a number of disciplines including the arts, literature and theatre. An exhaustive library equipped with books on art and culture; an art gallery, auditorium, studio and conference room will be available in the campus.