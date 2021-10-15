RSS chief laments lack of control over content shown on OTT platforms

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 (ANI): RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said that there is no control over the content shown on OTT platforms.



The RSS chief said further that now even children have access to phones due to classes being held virtually during the pandemic.

"At present unregulated broadcasts of varied material on OTT platforms are open for everyone's indiscriminate consumption," Bhagwat said in his annual Vijaya Dashami address in Nagpur.

"In the backdrop of the pandemic online education was to be introduced. School-going children are hooked to mobile phones as a rule. In the absence of prudence and a regulatory framework, it will become difficult to predict in which way and to what extent will this emerging phenomenon of contact with fair and unfair means sweep our society," he said.

"It is well-known to what extent anti-national forces wish to use these means. Therefore, the government must make efforts to regulate these affairs soon," he added.

The Vijaya Dashami address of the RSS chief is considered the most important event for the organisation as it is during his address plans and vision are put forth for all members to follow. It is from this stage that the RSS stand on many issues of national importance is known.

Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami, according to the Hindu calendar is celebrated on the 10th day after the nine days of Navratri festivities in the month of Ashvina. (ANI)

