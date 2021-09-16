RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to visit J-K in Oct, first time after abrogation of article 370

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat is scheduled to undertake his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir post the abrogation of articles 370 and 35 A.



Bhagwat, during his three-day visit to the Union Territory from October 1 to October 3, will interact with 'prabudh varg' members, informed sources.

Apart from meeting intellectuals in the Union Territory, the RSS Sarsanghchalak has a packed schedule as this visit comes after a gap of more than two years. Meeting intellectuals in Jammu is the only public programme, Bhagwat will attend, sources added.

Sources in the Sangh said that RSS Sarsanghchalak who usually visit every "Prant" once in two years has lesser visits over the past two years due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Touted as his first visit to the Union Territory post abrogation of articles 370 and 35 A, sources said Bhagwat could not visit earlier due to the ongoing pandemic situation.

The onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic necessitated the restriction of physical movement and gathering.

"He usually visits a 'prant' once in two years but due to Covid related protocols, these visits were limited. Also, if Sarsanghchalak visits a region he would want to meet pracharaks and those involved in Sangh works and review progress. That wasn't possible because of Covid situation and this the visit after a long gap," said a senior RSS functionary.

The RSS chief will meet pracharaks and heads of RSS affiliates working in Jammu and Kashmir and take stock of the changed situation on the ground.

"We focus on society and its concerns and this visit is significant in light of the improved situation in the Union Territory. A stocktaking of activities will also be done," added the source.

In August 2019, the Centre abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution of India that gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the region into two territories- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. (ANI)

