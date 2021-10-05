RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to visit West Bengal in November, first visit after Assembly polls

New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will visit West Bengal for two days beginning November 16.



This will be Bhagwat's first 'pravas' to the state after the assembly elections and during this time will review ongoing projects initiated by the RSS in West Bengal.

According to sources, Bhagwat will hold various in-house organizational meetings and will also interact with Pracharaks of the state.

The Sangh chief has concluded a four-day visit to Jammu on October 3. This was also his maiden visit to the Union Territory after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A. (ANI)