  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. RSS complains to police against booklet attributed to it, says have full faith in Constitution

RSS complains to police against booklet attributed to it, says have full faith in Constitution

Last Updated: Sat, Jan 18, 2020 00:23 hrs

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 18 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Friday lodged a complaint in connection with the online circulation of a booklet named as 'New Indian Constitution,' which has been attributed to Mohan Bhagwat.


The RSS has termed this book as a conspiracy against them and has registered a complaint against it at the Kotwali Police Station here.
The RSS has denied having published any such booklet.
"Some anti-social elements have promoted this booklet on social media," a release by the RSS said.
"We have full faith in the Indian Constitution and have not presented any idea on a new Constitution," it added. (ANI)

talking point on sify news

Latest Features