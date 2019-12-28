RSS constructing Keshav Kunj with donations

<br>The construction work of the RSS headquarters is on since 2016 but now the right wing organisation has fixed the target to complete the construction in a year's time. As of now, the organisation is operating from the Udasin Ashram in the national capital.

Sources in the RSS said the funds required for the construction of Keshav Kunj in Jhandewalan is being collected by Keshav Smarak Samiti. The construction work is being named as 'Keshav Kunj Navrachna Prakalp'.

An office-bearer of the RSS told IANS: "Every work of the Sangh is being done by the support of the society. Donations are been taken through cheques only. Whosoever are well wishers of the Sangh are contributing in it."

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat laid the foundation stone of the new building, spread across 3.5 lakh sq ft, of the Sangh at Jhandewalan in November 2016. Three towers have already been constructed. The first tower consists of 12 floors. When the Supreme Court gave its verdict over the Ayodhya issue, Bhagwat held his press conference from this under-construction building. The sources said the RSS and its subsidiary organisations will shift here only. Though the Nagpur headquarter will continue to be the main headquarter but this new headquarter will also be of prominence as many important decisions are been taken from the national capital only. (Navneet Mishra can be reached at navneet.m@ians.in)