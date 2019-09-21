RSS expresses concern over growth rate of Muslims outstripping Hindus growth rate

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has expressed grave concern over the exponential growth rate of Muslims outstripping the Hindu growth rate and changing demographics in various parts of the country.

The stand on the issue was revealed in a book titled, 'The RSS Roadmaps for the 21st century', which is scheduled to be released on October 1 by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

The book written by Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad's national organising secretary Sunil Ambekar is being considered significant as it is the first such publication of RSS' thought process into contemporary issues.In the chapter titled 'Annexure: Being Candid', the author wrote, "undeniable the growth rate of Muslims is Outstripping the Hindu growth rate and some sections of the Muslim community are using this as leverage."The history of the partition of India and the eviction of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in independent India are all memories deeply ingrained into the Indian psyche, he added.The author goes on to point out that in districts like Dhubri and Barpeta in Assam, illegal infiltration of Muslims from Bangladesh is creating unease among local communities."Due to the large increase in their numbers, virulent Muslim parties like the All India United Democratic Front, which are non-Assamese in character, have planted themselves on the soil of Assam. They openly canvas on a communally divisive agenda, encourage infiltration and have even got the names of illegal immigrants in your the electoral rolls," he added.Giving another example, the author pointed out towards Kerala where "growth of Muslim population has led to separatist organisations like PFI, which though innocuous sounding, is harmful.""Therefore demographic changes are a matter of grave concern for the Sangh," the author said.He also stated that though Hindu thought process is respectable towards all forms of worship, but this should not be interpreted as weakness by other faiths."Hundreds of 'swayamsevaks' and 'parivartan' activists have been martyred while defending the country against red terror," reads the excerpts from the book.Interestingly, the Sangh view on the changing demographics in several states comes when the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Assam has been implementing the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Significantly, BJP president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also lent support to the implementation of NRC across the country. (ANI)