RSS expresses grief on Sushma Swaraj's demise

New Delhi (India), Aug 7 (ANI): The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Wednesday expressed profound grief over the demise of BJP veteran Sushma Swaraj and noted that she was happy with the removal of Article 370 by the Centre, as expressed in her last tweet.

"The news of her sudden demise is unimaginable, unbelievable, sad and pain-full," the RSS said in a condolence letter.

"She was happy with the recent historic development in the nation, as she expressed before she left us. We express condolences to her family in this moment of grief," the letter stated, referring the BJP-led government's decisions pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir."About 45 years of her social, political life is ideal and worth following from many perspectives," the message signed by Mohan Bhagwat and Suresh (Bhaiyaji) Joshi stated."Narendra Modi ji - Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime," she said in her last tweet on Tuesday, referring to the abrogation of Article 370.These were Sushma Swaraj's last words on a public platform before she passed away due to cardiac arrest late in the night.The former external affairs minister breathed her last at the age of 67 and was cremated with full state honours on Monday evening.Political leaders across the board had paid their tributes on the demise of the veteran politician. (ANI)