RSS leader again compares Manguluru town to Pakistan

"The Ullal Assembly constituency has become a mini-Pakistan in Mangaluru. Unless Hindus in the region don't rise above the Muslims, they will continue to dominate majority of the Hindus," he said.

Mangaluru, Jan 29 (IANS) Veteran RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat kicked off a fresh controversy on Thursday by again comparing Ullal in Karnataka's Mangaluru to Pakistan.

The RSS leader also urged the voters of the Ullal Assembly constituency to elect a Hindu legislator instead of always electing a Muslim legislator.

Post the delimitation exercise, the Ullal Assembly constituency was renamed as the Mangalore constituency which is represented by former Karnataka minister U.T. Khader, who has won on a Congress ticket four times in a row. The constituency was represented by his late father U.T. Farid, who won the seat for Congress four times since 1972.

Of the 20 seats in Mangaluru and Udupi districts, Mangaluru (Ullal) is the only seat, which the Congress has succeeded in retaining.

Speaking to the media, Bhat said that only in Pakistan such a thing happens where Muslims elect people of their community and even win in Hindu dominated seats.

"Unfortunately in India this does not happen. Even where Hindus are dominant, leaders of other communities sweep to victory," he said.

In November last year, Bhat had stoked a controversy by comparing Ullal to Pakistan. He had then urged the Hindus in the state to produce more children in order to protect the Hindu culture and not allow the creation of a small Pakistan anywhere in the state.

