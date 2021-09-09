RSS leader hits out at Owaisi, calls him 'another exploiter' of Muslim votes in UP

Speaking to ANI about the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Kumar claimed the Muslim community the state have understood that Owaisi is "another exploiter" of their votes."Owais is India's anti-constitution, anti-secular and anti-democratic leader. He does politics only in the name of Muslims. He has no role in history so far other than this," said Kumar.The RSS leader said he will pray to God to provide Owaisi with good sense, as India is the only country that accepts and respects all religions."There is no other country like India. Owaisi should know this reality. Muslims of Uttar Pradesh have now understood that one more exploiter of their votes has entered in this election. They were already unhappy with Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress. I feel that Owaisi will exploit them and will do nothing besides this," he stated.Commenting on Owaisi remarks that the majority of those killed in encounters in Uttar Pradesh were Muslims, the RSS leader said, "This statement is inhumane, unconstitutional and undemocratic. This is a polarised statement. The people of Uttar Pradesh will give him a befitting reply so that he will not take any such step. People will not choose a leader who wants to divide society."Taking a dig at the Opposition leaders who kept an "adverse stance" on the demand for a Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Kumar said, "In Uttar Pradesh and in the whole country, people who kept an adverse stance on the construction of Ram temple, those political parties and leaders can be seen in Ayodhya nowadays to atone for their big sins."He said that "people think their sin can be forgiven by going to Ayodhya, but their crimes are not forgotten. People will teach them a lesson."On the reports of the Ram temple likely to be open for devotees by the end of 2023, Kumar said people should keep their faith in "Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra", as people associated with the trust are devoted to the cause of Ram temple construction."People associated with Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra have released a tentative programme. And, everyone should keep faith and belief in them because those people are completely devoted to the cause. Those who have agenda can have questions in their mind, but those who have faith in their mind don't have any doubts," he added.Earlier on Thursday, Ram Temple Trust sources said construction work of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is going on as per schedule and devotees will be able to have darshan by 2023.In a recent review meeting on the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya held between August 27 and August 29, it was noted that construction work of the temple is proceeding as per the schedule and the plan to enable devotees to have darshan by the year 2023 seems within reach. (ANI)