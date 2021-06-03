RSS leaders in capital, likely to discuss COVID-19 assistance, post-poll violence in Bengal

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat and top functionaries of the Sangh are in the national capital and informal meetings are likely to happen to discuss some current issues.



Sources said that issues like assistance to COVID-hit families, preparations for a possible third wave of the pandemic, organizational activities and post-poll violence in Bengal are likely to be taken up for discussion in addition to "all the relevant issues in other states".

According to the sources, almost all of the top functionaries are present at Udasin Ashram in the national capital. They said informal talks happen from time to time especially on issues that concern the common man.

"COVID-19 and its impact on society are grave and we are hearing of a third wave of COVID. As an organisation that works closely with people, there are discussions on how to be prepared for that and what assistance can be provided," the source said.

The sources said that post-poll violence in Bengal is a matter of concern and there is sympathy for those impacted.

"How to help the affected can be taken up for discussion," another source said.

Other informal discussions, as per sources, will revolve around strengthening the Sangh and its activities.

"In Shakhas, there used to be an exercise in the open. During the lockdown, family shakas were conducted and are still being conducted. For states that are opening up, having shakha with limited people in an open ground will depend on government protocols for COVID in the state. All other activities too will be reviewed," the source said. (ANI)

