RSS leaders meet in Delhi ahead of Ayodhya verdict

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) Members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) assembled here on Wednesday to deliberate on the possibilities after the Supreme Court announces its verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute case in the coming days. Several RSS leaders including Bhaiyaji Joshi and chief Mohan Bhagwat are attending the meet.

The meeting was earlier proposed to be held in Haridwar from October 30 to November 5.

According to Arun Kumar, Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh of the RSS, the Supreme Court is going to pronounce the verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case in the coming days.

"Whatever the decision, we all should accept it with open heart. We are deliberating on how to maintain communal harmony in the wake of the Supreme Court verdict," Kumar said. The RSS has also cancelled some other programmes which were scheduled in November, including the "Ekal Kumbh' in Lucknow on November 17 and the Durga Vahini camp in Ayodhya on November 4 ahead of the crucial verdict. hindi-skp/bg